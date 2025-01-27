BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic was backed up in East Boston Monday morning after a bus crashed into a light pole, bringing down three additional poles and two transformers along with it.

The crash happened near 175 McClellan Highway, which was closed to traffic in both directions as a result.

Southbound the highway is closed at Boardman Street; northbound it is closed at Addison Street.

According to Boston police, “the bus had several people on board, two injuries reported and both people transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities said traffic was impacted throughout East Boston and to Logan Airport.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)