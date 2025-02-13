BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the bus lane on Boylston Street is being removed.

The lane was put in place during the Orange Line shutdown in 2022 to accommodate shuttle buses.

The city kept the dedicated lane after the shutdown ended, but last year the city found that buses do not have a clear path because drivers are regularly using the lane.

The city plans to gradually remove the lane in the coming weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)