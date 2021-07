Residents rallied in the Fenway Sunday to demand the MBTA restore full service on a local bus line.

The T cut some stops along the 55 bus route and other lines during the pandemic in response to reduced ridership.

Neighbors said the community relies heavily on public transit, calling for the stops to be restored and service extended to nearby Park Street.

