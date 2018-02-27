Bus rolls down street, smashes into light pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Video footage of a bus rolling down the street and crashing into a light pole in Springfield last year has now been released as the investigation continues.

The crash happened back in November. Onboard the bus was 22 students and no driver. A man who appears to be the driver was seen running after the bus.

The bus stopped after 200 feet when it hit barricades in front of the federal court house in Springfield, narrowly missing hitting three teens on the corner.

The driver said he stepped out of the bus and turned off the bus’ electrical systems to fix a mechanical problem. The electrical systems also control the braking systems. The bus company said the bus driver should never have done this.

Two passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries.

