SUTTON, MA (WHDH) — A school bus with 29 students on board careened down an icy street Tuesday morning in Sutton.

The bus slid down Peach Tree Drive around 7:30 a.m. after freezing rain left the road coated in ice.

Video taken from a window of a home on the street showed the bus turning sideways before knocking down a mailbox and hitting a car before coming to a stop.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened if we skidded and tipped over,” said seventh-grader Chris Cotoia.

No injuries were reported.

“The first thing I thought was ‘oh my god that bus is going to rollover.’ It was just gaining so much speed and momentum,” said Cheryl Katz, who filmed the bus sliding down the street from her home.

Hours later, a second school bus accident in Sutton sent three people to the hospital.

