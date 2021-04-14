Busch is looking to expand its team by hiring a four-legged Chief Tasting Officer.

The brewing company announced Tuesday that they are looking to pay a pup $20,000 to taste test their Dog Brew — an alcohol-free, bone broth brew.

The dog CTO will also fulfill duties as an ambassador for the product and a featured content creator on Busch’s social channels.

“In order to fetch this position, some qualifications include a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and while not required, proficiency in English would be remarkable,” Busch wrote in a press release.

Along with the $20,000 salary, the chosen dog will also receive healthcare coverage and free Busch Dog Brew.

To apply, the owner of the dog can post a picture of their pup on social media along with a description of their qualifications and use the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

The contest runs through April 28.

