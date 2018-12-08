Buses replace Green Line after train derails

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is replacing service along Commonwealth Avenue with Route 57 buses after a Green B Line train derailed early Saturday morning.

The two-car train was moving from a side track near Blandford Street onto the main line when the second car derailed, according to the MBTA.

The train was out of service and no passengers were aboard at the time of the incident.

Crews are working to re-rail the train and buses are providing substitute transportation.

