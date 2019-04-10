Buses replacing Commuter Rail service on Fairmount Line due to train collision, derailment

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fairmount Commuter Rail Line remains shut down Wednesday morning after an out-of-service train leaving a maintenance yard struck another train just outside of South Station Tuesday night.

The low-speed incident that occurred around 8 p.m. left three coach cars derailed.

Four passengers were onboard the Fairmount Line train and no passengers were onboard the out-of-service train, according to a spokesperson for the MBTA.

No injuries were reported.

As crews finish clean-up and final inspections, the MBTA will provide alternative buses as the Fairmount Line remains closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This marks the second Commuter Rail derailment in less than two weeks. On April 2, a Rockport Line train derailed during the morning commute.

