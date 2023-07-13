BOSTON (WHDH) - Buses are replacing subway service on a stretch of the Red Line on Thursday after firefighters extinguished a small fire under a train at the Charles/MGH MBTA station.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire underneath a train around 5:45 a.m. found that all passengers had already self-evacuated and there were no injuries. Power was turned off to the third rail so that firefighters could investigate what was causing the fire, the MBTA said in a statement.

Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said a broken water pipe in the station initially hindered crews ability to fight the fire but it was quickly extinguished.

Buses are currently replacing service between Harvard and Broadway stations.

Riders can use Green Line service from Union Square/Medford for alternate service inbound.

They can also use Bus 1, 64, 68, 77, 87, and 96 for alternate service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

