BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA replaced Red Line service between Park Street and JFK/UMass with shuttle buses Friday morning due to police activity at Andrew Station.

Regular service has since resumed.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MBTA #RedLine: Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service between Park Street and JFK/UMass due to police activity at Andrew. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. pic.twitter.com/ZWMDSIFK8J — MBTA (@MBTA) October 25, 2019

