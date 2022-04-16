BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Boston Marathon runners combined with Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox fans to pack Boston bars and restaurants over the weekend.

Monday’s marathon brought in people from all over the world, and Saturday saw fans cheering for the Bruins at the TD Garden and the Red Sox as they played in their first homestand at Fenway Park. The Celtics begin their playoff run on Sunday.

“It’s all going to happen at once, it’s great. This is what the city is made for,” said Dave Ferrando, owner of The Causeway. “The next two days are going to be packed.”

