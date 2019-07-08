SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — Rent in major United States cities comes at a hefty cost but so does renting just a bed in some areas of California.

PodShare is renting out beds inside communal living spaces at six locations across Los Angeles and one in San Francisco for about $1,000 to $1,200 a month.

Each pod includes a shelf, a personal television, a locker and access to Wi-Fi.

The founder of PodShare, Elvina Beck, says she is trying to help make up for the shortage of affordable housing in major cities.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)