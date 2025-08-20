BOSTON (WHDH) - A young man from South Boston who placed second in last year’s “Ultimate Mullet Championship” is at it again!

Brody Byrne calls it his “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle.

The hairstyle earned him a lot of fans online. He says he’s been growing his hair out since 2020, and he thinks that gives him an edge.

“Other mullets, they look good, but not as good as mine,” Byrne said.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of contacting people and networking,” Tiffany Byrne said, Brody’s mom. “I made him his own Instagram page.”

The winners will be announced at the beginning of October. Last year, Byrne raised over $9,000 in the competition, all of the money went to charity.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)