Business owners in a Worcester neighborhood are on edge after a series of break-ins that left their front doors smashed.

Derek Gago, owner of Tom’s International Deli in Tatnuck Square, said security footage showed a person in a black jacket and black mask smashing through his door and stealing his cash register last week.

“It’s shocking,” Gago said.

And four other businesses in the area were also broken into recently. Julie Johns, owner of Tatnuk Pet Supply, said the burglar failed to get into her safe, but the break-in left her rattled.

“It’s an uneasy feeling that someone was here to do harm to our store,” Johns said.

Police are investigating to see if the break-ins are connected.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)