BOSTON (WHDH) - Local business owners said they were hoping this tax-free weekend will help them move their merchandise.

Shoppers packed the Black-owned Bos Marketplace at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton Saturday to examine the wares of more than 20 small businesses. This weekend, sales tax is waived for retail items, although there are exceptions for cars, meals and alcohol.

Elaine Ellis-Philips said she was hoping to see a lot of sales for her cosmetics company Sweet Glam, which she co-founded during the pandemic.

“We learned that we could really produce something, and I’ve never been so passionate about something so much,” Ellis-Philips said.

