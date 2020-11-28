Business owners hoping to see more shoppers on Small Business Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - People are being reminded to shop locally for gifts this holiday season, especially on Saturday.

Local businesses in Massachusetts are hoping to see more foot traffic on Small Business Saturday. Many have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those headed to local shops in Boston are able to park at meters in certain downtown locations for free every Saturday until the end of the year.

