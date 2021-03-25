Businesses around TD Garden hoping for boost as fans return for Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - When the Bruins host the New York Islanders on Thursday night, fans will be in the stands at TD Garden for the first time since the pandemic hit Boston.

Businesses around the Garden are hopeful that those fans stop in for a bite to eat and a drink before heading into the game, especially after the many iconic establishments that fell victim to the pandemic’s economic impact.

“It’s exciting. Businesses are reopening and businesses are happy to bring back customers and fans, so it’s good,” said Jarred Dimanno, of Anheuser-Busch.

Bar owners around the Garden including The Greatest Bar are bracing for something they haven’t seen in a year…sports fans set to cheer on the bruins tonight and we’re live #7news pic.twitter.com/JeJzK2ZJba — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 25, 2021

Massachusetts moved into Phase 4, Step 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, allowing large venues that accommodate more than 5,000 people to reopen with capacity limits in place.

When the Garden welcomes fans back for the 7 p.m. hockey game, it will only be allowed to host 12 percent of its normal capacity. About 2,200 fans will be seated in two-person and four-person pods that are socially distant.

Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden, says arena crews have leveraged technology to create touch-free event experiences and re-engineered operational and sanitation procedures to minimize contact risk and bolster hygiene.

“We’re excited. I know the players are excited. I know the fans can’t wait to come back,” Latimer said, “and you guys, this neighborhood, we really need to get some energy back on Causeway Street.”

The Garden is also rolling out the “Play It Safe” commitment to care, a comprehensive program designed to reduce the spread of COVID19. The protocols include:

“ Play It Safe” Promise : An online health and safety agreement that must be completed and acknowledged on the day of the event by any individual entering TD Garden committing to the ‘Play It Safe’ protocols.

: An online health and safety agreement that must be completed and acknowledged on the day of the event by any individual entering TD Garden committing to the ‘Play It Safe’ protocols. Mask Required : All fans attending a game or event at TD Garden are required to wear a mask at all times, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat as permitted. TD Garden guests should follow mask guidelines from the CDC.

: All fans attending a game or event at TD Garden are required to wear a mask at all times, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat as permitted. TD Garden guests should follow mask guidelines from the CDC. All-Mobile Tickets : To reduce physical touchpoints, all events tickets are mobile only. Guests can download their tickets on the TD Garden Hub app for Bruins games and concerts, for the easiest all-in-one TD Garden experience. Celtics fans can download and display their tickets on the Boston Celtics app. Bruins fans can use the Boston Bruins app.

: To reduce physical touchpoints, all events tickets are mobile only. Guests can download their tickets on the TD Garden Hub app for Bruins games and concerts, for the easiest all-in-one TD Garden experience. Celtics fans can download and display their tickets on the Boston Celtics app. Bruins fans can use the Boston Bruins app. Pod Seating : Ticketed seats will be sold in pods of 2 and 4, and physically distanced at least 6 feet between groups.

: Ticketed seats will be sold in pods of 2 and 4, and physically distanced at least 6 feet between groups. New Entry Gates & Designated ‘Neighborhoods’ : Guests will be given a specific entry gate and asked to enter the arena only through assigned entrances based on seating location. The arena has been divided into east and west hemispheres, and guests are asked to stay within their neighborhood to minimize contact between groups.

: Guests will be given a specific entry gate and asked to enter the arena only through assigned entrances based on seating location. The arena has been divided into east and west hemispheres, and guests are asked to stay within their neighborhood to minimize contact between groups. No Bag Policy : Strictly enforced upon entry to minimize touch points, ensure safety protocols and expedite the entry process.

: Strictly enforced upon entry to minimize touch points, ensure safety protocols and expedite the entry process. Mobile Concession Ordering : New amenity available to all fans, guests can now skip the lines and order food and beverage online and through the TD Garden Hub app and pick it up at a designated concession stand.

: New amenity available to all fans, guests can now skip the lines and order food and beverage online and through the TD Garden Hub app and pick it up at a designated concession stand. New Touch-Free Amenities : Use the TD Garden Hub App to access features such as pre-paid parking, mobile ticketing, ordering food and beverage for contactless pick-up and using the mobile wallet for cashless transactions for concessions and retail.

: Use the TD Garden Hub App to access features such as pre-paid parking, mobile ticketing, ordering food and beverage for contactless pick-up and using the mobile wallet for cashless transactions for concessions and retail. Physically Distanced Exit: At the end of the event, TD Garden staff will assist guests in a physically distanced exit procedure, similar to airline exit strategy.

The Garden says crews are also sanitizing the entire arena before, during, after events, and signage instructions for physical distancing have been posted in all areas. Air filters have also been upgraded.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arena.

The first Celtics game with fans will be on March 29.

Fenway Park will also be hosting fans when baseball season begins next month.

