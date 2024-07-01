BOSTON (WHDH) - As crews prepare to shut down the Sumner Tunnel for one month later this week, local business owners are bracing for the expected impact.

Speaking with 7NEWS, many owners said they believe the closure will drive down business. Employees, meanwhile, said issues with their commute will represent a further strain.

“Literally, we’re the first one as soon as you come out of the tunnel,” said Josue Castillo, the Beverage Director at Pazza on Porter in East Boston.

“Now that it’s not going to be open, I feel it’s going to be affecting us a little bit more,” Castillo said.

The 90-year-old tunnel will close from Friday, July 5 to Aug. 5, to make way for repairs.

The closure is part of a larger project and follows a two-month summertime shutdown last year.

In 2024, residents and businesses are again preparing to lose a crucial transportation artery between East Boston and the rest of Boston.

“Last year, the same thing happened and we saw our numbers got a little bit more down,” Castillo said.

Franklin Leung, an employee at a Cricket Wireless store near the Sumner Tunnel, said he worries customers will simply go to other Cricket stores to avoid the detours.

“So, we’re losing some of the business that we would get,” he said.

He said the closure will also quadruple his commute to work.

“So, I need to get out from my home an hour before,” he said.

The ongoing Sumner Tunnel restoration project got underway in 2022. Beyond the looming month-long shutdown, crews plan to conduct a series of periodic weekend closures to finish work before the end of the year.

