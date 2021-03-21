Businesses hope for boost with fans returning to games under Phase 4 in re-opening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Businesses are hoping to see a boost as the latest step in Massachusetts’ re-opening plan brings fans to stands and allows larger gatherings.

The state is set to move into Phase 4, step one on Monday, which will allow indoor and outdoor stadiums — like the TD Garden and Fenway park — to operate at 12 percent capacity. Restaurants near the Garden said they’re hoping the reduced restrictions bring more foot traffic, even if it starts slowly.

“Any percentage, even if it’s a 1 percent increase, it’s always good,” said Sergio Maffeo, manager of Mare Place. “I like to see it go up, I don’t want to see it go down again

Francsco Graceffa of Dolce Vita Ristorante in the North End said he was hopeful.

“I’m very optimistic, I hope things move in the right direction,” Graceffa said.

