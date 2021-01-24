Businesses impacted by water main break and repairs in East Boston

Businesses by Day Square in East Boston are being impacted by a big water main break that happened on Saturday morning.

Jasmine Romero of Pikalo East Boston said their empanada shop opened its doors just a year ago before the pandemic hit. Now the business is right in front of the major repair being done by the city.

“Usually when they tell us we don’t have water it comes back in like 30 minutes. But when the health inspector told me we probably weren’t going to have it for a couple of hours we were really worried, like bummed out,” Romero said.

Crews are working to repair the 12-inch main, which broke and began flooding streets in the area around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Tom Bagley of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said a 10-foot section of the road needs to be replaced following repairs.

The layout of other utilities in the same trench made repairs more complicated, leaving two dozen households and businesses without water until all repairs are completed.

Bagley said crews are working as quickly as possible to make the needed repairs.

Romero said Pikalo wavered between staying open or closing down business until the repairs are completed. She said after being hit by the pandemic they decided it was best to stay open.

“It hit us pretty bad, but now we’re steady. We’re still struggling a bit, but it’s looking better,” Romero said.