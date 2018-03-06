Businesses in Norwell remain without power after transformer fire

NORWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Several businesses in Norwell remain in the dark after a transformer caught fire when power was restored on Monday.

The four businesses in the shared building on Washington Street lost power during Friday’s storm. When National Grid turned the power back on Monday, the transformer caught fire and the flames spread to the back of the building.

Nick Goba, who owns the barbershop in the building, said he remains closed and the earliest he can get a generator is not for another week. Norwell’s fire chief said about 17 percent of the city is still without power.

National Grid said the cause of the transformer box catching fire is unknown and it is the customer’s responsibility to have it repaired.

