Businesses look for concrete plans as Baker prepares announcement

BOSTON (WHDH) - Businesses across Massachusetts are looking for more concrete details from Gov. Charlie Baker as he is expected to announce phase one of the state’s reopening tomorrow.

Baker has been tight-lipped about those plans for re-opening after his stay-at-home advisory, which was set to be lifted Monday. It was extended by 24 hours to let the state’s reopening advisory board submit its plan.

Baker has said he won’t re-open until the state sees a consistent decrease in coronavirus cases. Some states have re-opened and seen cases increase as people gather.

Restaurant owners said they wanted to see plans that would allow for concrete scheduling and Jim Rooney, the president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, said things would look different when businesses re-open.

“There will be new ways of operating, certainly in the restaurant business I think that that ability to use public space like streets and sidewalks is something you can do before we get to a fully new normal,” Rooney said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)