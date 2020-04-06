TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction crew hit a gas line in Taunton, prompting officials to evacuate nearby businesses and residences on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported gas leak in the area of Union Street just after 8:30 a.m. learned that a construction crew working at the new, rehabbed town hall in front of the police headquarters hit a gas line, according to Taunton police.

Area businesses and residences were evacuated as a precaution.

The Taunton Fire Department and gas company got the leak under control quickly, police said.

There were no injuries were medical issues reported.

Crews are working to clean up the area.

Everyone has since been allowed back into their buildings.

