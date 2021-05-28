BOSTON (WHDH) - All remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in Massachusetts on Saturday, bringing excitement to business owners and residents throughout the state.

All industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent, and gathering limits will be rescinded, the Baker-Polito Administration announced.

This comes as the Boston Bruins get ready to face off against the New York Islanders in round two of the playoffs.

“Pretty pumped to get back after it after 14 months of being shut down, see all the people, see what’s going on,” Bruins fan Matthew O’Brien said. “The city’s gonna be awesome.”

Along with stadiums and arenas in the Bay State, local businesses are anxious to fill their seats.

Hurricane’s at the Garden on Canal Street in Boston closed Thursday to make sure their staff will be rested for the weekend.

“We’re making sure we’re all ready so that when the people come we have enough for them and they get served in the right way,” Hurricane’s bar manager Nolan Hamilton said.

Encore Boston Harbor said it’s going to celebrate the lifting of restrictions by passing around champagne at 12:01 a.m.; however, the casino will likely ease into reopening their bar areas as businesses in the state can choose to put in place their own restrictions.

Businesses can also require proof of vaccination.

The state’s face-covering order will be rescinded on Saturday, allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their mask in most settings.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

