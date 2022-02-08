BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy road in Bedford has been shut down after a truck rolled over, tore down power lines, and started leaking oil on Tuesday morning.

The truck toppled a utility pole on Hartwell Road near the Edge Sports Center and Hanscom Field, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The driver was not injured and police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

A hazardous materials team and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection officials have been called to the scene.

Another oil truck is standing by to offload fuel from the overturned truck.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Another oil truck is standing by to offload fuel from the overturned truck. pic.twitter.com/rfD1ZwwwqV — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 8, 2022

Hartwell Road in the area of the Edge Sports Center will be closed for an extended period of time, due to a crash and downed wires. pic.twitter.com/bwTYUx1bmt — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) February 8, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)