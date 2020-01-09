Busy intersection in Weymouth closed as crews work to repair gas leak

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy intersection in Weymouth was closed for most of the day Thursday as crews worked to repair a gas leak.

Firefighters and utility crews were on scene at 1073 Main Street into the night.

Traffic in the area was heavily impacted with drivers facing delays and detours.

Weymouth fire crews tweeted out a photo of the scene around 8:30 p.m. encouraging everyone in the area to “Be safe.”

The cause of the break is unclear.

Weymouth Engine 5 still on scene at 1073 Main Street for a gas leak. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/TtSPv4P1nz — Weymouth Fire (@WEYMOUTHFIRE) January 10, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

