BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department says they had a “busy morning” as they battled fires in Dorchester and South Boston around the same time on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported fire at McDonald’s on Washington Street in Dorchester around 3:15 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the fast-food restaurant and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

At about the same time, crews responded to a basement fire in a multi-family building on East 4th Street in South Boston.

There were no reported injuries but nine residents were displaced, fire officials said.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

A busy morning , at approx the same time as the Fire Dorchester companies had a 2nd fire in the basement fire of a multi family building at 893 East 4th St South Boston . No injuries to report , but 9 residents were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/OsKCWV8xoI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 1, 2021

At approximately 3:15 this morning Companies working at the smokey Fire in the McDonald’s on Washington St Dorchester. The fire was contained to the one business, no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3ObpF1GEZi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 1, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)