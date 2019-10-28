Busy road closed as police investigate serious crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy street in Quincy is temporarily closed to traffic following a violent crash Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a “serious” motor vehicle accident on Granite Street near the Braintree line around 7:30 p.m.

Crews decided to shut down the stretch of road in both directions to both cars and pedestrians as they investigate the cause of the crash.

No further information was immediately released.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Granite Street closed in both directions at the Quincy line for serious crash. Seek Alt Routes pic.twitter.com/pLflOI2yGZ — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) October 28, 2019

