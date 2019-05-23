Busy section of downtown Boston closed to motorists after water main break destroys road

BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy section of downtown Boston is closed to motorists due to a water main that burst Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to the area of State and Broad streets around 11 a.m. learned a 12-inch water main had broke, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed water rushing into the street through cracks in the roadway.

The water main has since been shut off but crews need to dig up the road, replace the broken pipe, and patch up the ruined street.

Traffic in the area is being diverted. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

It’s not clear when the section of road will be reopened.

Repairs will likely impact the evening commute.

