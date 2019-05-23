Busy section of downtown Boston closed to motorists due to massive water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy section of downtown Boston is closed to motorists due to a water main that broke Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews are responding to the break at State and Broad streets, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed water rushing into the street through cracks in the roadway.

Traffic in the area is being diverted. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

