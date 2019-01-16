Busy street closed after tanker falls off truck in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy street in Chelsea has been closed after a tanker became disconnected from a truck in Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of fuel leak near the Gulf Oil Terminal on Eastern Avenue found a tanker that had become separated from the truck that was hauling it.

Video from Sky7 HD showed what appeared to be fuel spilling from the tanker.

Eastern Avenue will remain closed until further notice as crews work to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Additional details were not available.

