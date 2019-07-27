Busy street closed as crews battle Dorchester blaze

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out at a building in Dorchester Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police was forced to temporarily shut down Gallivan Boulevard where it intersects with Adams Street while firefighters worked to contain a structure fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

#MAtraffic Gallivan Blvd @ Adams Street in #Boston closed due to structure fire in the area. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 27, 2019

