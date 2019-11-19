Busy street in Boston reopens after asbestos discovered in steam coming from manhole

BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy section of Summer Street in Boston reopened in time for the Tuesday morning commute after crews repaired a manhole that leaked asbestos-filled steam over the weekend.

Video obtained by 7NEWS showed large plumes of steam coming out from the manhole cover in the area of 99 Summer St. around 1 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed that asbestos were present in some of the debris from the steam leak.

Emergency crews tested the air quality and determined that there was no immediate threat to public health.

Veolia, the utility company that operates the underground water mains, says the cause of the leak and where exactly the asbestos came from is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)