BOSTON (WHDH) - Thanksgiving travel is in full swing and Logan Airport is bracing for a busy couple of days.

TSA expects to screen more than 71,000 passengers at the Boston airport Wednesday.

The biggest crowds may be yet to come, with up to 77,000 travelers expected to pass through Logan on Sunday and Monday.

With storms impacting parts of the country and recent tech outages disrupting travel nationwide, families are bracing for a bumpy ride, but many say a little planning, and a lot of patience, can go a long way.

Early indicators show TSA has the potential to screen more than 3 million passengers nationwide on Sunday.

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