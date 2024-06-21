DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony is set to resume in the Karen Read murder trial Friday, continuing a dramatic week of proceedings.

On Thursday, jurors heard a series of voicemails that Read left for John O’Keefe on the morning he died.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe, her then-boyfriend, with her car and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

The voicemails came during testimony from state police Trooper Nicholas Guarino. Testimony, in turn, came after Judge Beverly Cannone ruled two expert witnesses may testify once the defense starts presenting its case.

After a day of “voir dire” questioning to preview the potential testimony, Cannone did not rule on another potential defense expert, saying she will make her decision at a later date.

In addition to Guarino, two people who work in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also testified Thursday.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on state police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

