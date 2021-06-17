(WHDH) — A popular butcher shop is rolling out burger-shaped hot dogs just in time for summer.

“Ran out of hot dog buns? No problem. Our Round Dog is everything you love in a hot dog, but in the shape of a burger,” Rastelli Butchers said in an Instagram post.

The disc-shaped pieces of meat each weigh in at about three ounces and have ridged edges that “make for perfect grilling,” Rastelli’s said. Their non-cylindrical shape also allows for added surface area for more condiments.

Rastelli’s says the Round Dogs are made from a blend of antibiotic-free beef and pork.

The Round Dogs are currently available in packs of four, eight, and 16.

