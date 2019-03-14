Butterball recalling tens of thousands of pounds of turkey due to contamination concerns

(WHDH) — Butterball is recalling tens of thousands of pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recall, which affects about 78,164 pounds of turkey, was produced on July 7, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Officials are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

