Buttigieg closes in on Sanders with Klobuchar not far behind

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Supporters of former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg held out hope at a packed gathering in Nashua that their candidate would take a surprise Granite State win over Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday night.

Just one year ago, Buttigieg was an unknown in the race for the presidency now, a large crowd stands to wait for the official results from the first-in-the-nation primary chanting “Pete, Pete,” and in some cases, “President Pete.”

Lots of excitement at @PeteButtigieg watch party at Nashua Community College as the race tightens between Sen. Bernie Sanders & Buttigieg. Bernie in the lead, but Mayor Pete close behind @7News #7News #FITN #NHpolitics pic.twitter.com/2qHURZ57Rj — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) February 12, 2020

Ahead of the vote, Buttigieg told 7’s Nathalie Pozo that his strategy was to hit the pavement and secure as many last-minute votes as he could.

The 38-year-old candidate woke up before the polls opened and headed out to Manchester to speak with potential voters and volunteers then made his way to Hopkington and Bedford handing out donuts along the way.

He said he was surprised former Vice President Joe Biden left early to begin campaigning in South Carolina though declined to comment on Biden’s strategy.

Buttigieg ended the night in Nashua thanking New Hampshire residents for the support and excitement he has received since arriving.

He called for unity among the democratic party urging voters to come together on the important issues and not become divided over minor differences.

“We are clear-eyed about the challenge before us and we must be equally clear about the choice at hand. My competitors and I share the same fundamental goals: bringing balance to our economy, guaranteeing healthcare for every American, combating a climate crisis and a rising tide of gun violence,” Buttigieg told his supporters. “But we do differ in what we believe it will take to make that happen.”

Throughout the week, he has steadily surged among likely primary voters, according to our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College Tracking Poll — closing the once sizable gap between him and Sanders.

“We’ve been thrilled by not just by the turnout of our events bu the way that people across the Granite State have responded to our message and responded to our people,” he said. “Even as we speak, we are working with our organizers to make sure no vote is left on that table and really earn the support we need to have a big night.”

Related: On eve of New Hampshire primary, Buttigieg confident in his ability to ‘deliver bold change’

Actor Kevin Costner joined Buttigieg on the campaign trail saying he had to come out to support him because the candidate really spoke his language.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)