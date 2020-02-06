Buttigieg continues surge in NH, Biden slips in latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is holding onto a narrow lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as the final results are reported out of the Iowa caucus. Despite these recent developments, Sanders is holding strong with a huge lead in the Granite State.

Looking ahead to the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, Sanders has picked up a point bringing him to 32 percent among likely potential voters, according to our latest 7NEWS/Emerson College Tracking Poll.

He is considered to be the favorite to win the primary on Tuesday.

However, Buttigieg should not be counted out yet. The 38-year-old has proven very popular with older, female voters and has been riding a tidal wave of a surge since Monday.

He has gained two points bumping him up to 23 percent and further distancing himself from his third-place competitor Elizabeth Warren who also saw a one-point bump pushing her up to 13 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took a break from the campaign trail Thursday as he fell another point landing him solidly in fourth place with 11 percent of voters saying they will vote for him.

Rounding out the top of the pack is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. She is down two points from Wednesday’s poll pushing her back into the single digits with 9 percent.

Moving on to the rest of the crowded Democratic field, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is back up one point as she fluctuates between 5 and 6 percent.

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer is up a point as well from Wednesday’s poll bringing him up to 2 percent while entrepreneur Andrew Yang drops 2 points down to two percent.

Former Mass. Governor Deval Patrick and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet are tied for last polling at zero percent.

7NEWS asked hundreds of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire if the House and Senate Democrats’ handling of Donald Trump’s impeachment matter made them more or less likely to vote for the Democratic candidates.

Nearly half said they are more likely to vote for a Dem. candidate while 14 percent said they were less likely to do so.

Thirty-eight percent said it made no difference whatsoever.

