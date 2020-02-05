Buttigieg continues to surge in NH, Sanders maintains a big lead in latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

BOSTON (WHDH) - It has been another good day for the former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who, like a phoenix, is rising from the chaos of the Iowa caucus.

He has picked up another four points in 24 hours bringing him up to 21 percent but there is still a lot of room between him and current front-runner Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator is sitting comfortably in first place with 31 percent of likely voters saying they are “feeling the Bern.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he suffered a “gut punch” in Iowa and has been in a slump ever since.

He is down another point from Tuesday leaving him at 12 percent.

Biden is tied for third with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. She seems to have picked up the point that Biden lost.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar rounds out the first pack holding at 11 percent

Moving on to the rest of the crowded Democratic field, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have 5 and 4 percent respectively.

Gabbard down one and Yang falling two points.

Businessman Tom Steyer lost a point as well bringing him down to 1 percent while Colorado Senator Michael Bennet remains at zero.

Just days ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire, voters say that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is sure to win the Democratic nomination.

As part of our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College New Hampshire tracking poll, hundreds of likely Democratic Primary voters were asked to choose a candidate regardless of their own personal preference.

Though he lost a point from yesterday’s poll, Sanders still holds a commanding lead swaying 41 percent of voters to his side.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 26 percent of voter’s support — this is down a staggering six points in 24 hours.

Coming off his perceived win in Iowa, the former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed the biggest surge among voters grabbing 9 points in one day bringing him into the fight for second place with 19 percent of the vote.

The 38-year-old has nearly doubled his numbers while the political veteran Biden continues to plummet.

All other candidates are polling in the single digits.

