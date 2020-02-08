Buttigieg pushes back on lack of experience charge in NH

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg pushed back on charges that he lacked experience after Friday’s debate, telling New Hampshire residents he represented people overlooked by federal officials.

“What I am saying is exactly the point right now, there are so many communities small and medium like mine that feel like Washington cannot hear us,” Buttigieg said at a campaign event Saturday.

At an event at Keene State College, actor Michael J. Fox told the crowd that Buttigieg reminded him of meeting then-Sen. Barack Obama.

“I was so impressed with him and called my wife and said, I just met the next president of the United States,” Fox said of Obama. “And I felt the same way when I saw Pete.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)