Buttigieg says he is unfazed by EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/ EMERSON COLLEGE POLL results

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - While many of the Democratic Presidential candidates are in Washington for the impeachment trial, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are staying busy on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg took time out of his campaign schedule Friday to respond to our exclusive 7NEWS/ Emerson College poll that dropped Thursday night.

“It is all about demonstrating that we can win and that’s Iowa, that’s New Hampshire and the other early states,” he said. “We see that we are right in the mix among the voters who are paying the closest attention. But, still, a lot can happen between those few days between now and the caucuses and the voting.”

The poll currently has him sitting in sixth place — two points down from where he was polling in December.

Though he is far behind the front-runners Biden and Sanders, Buttigieg said he is not concerned by his standings.

In our 7NEWS / Emerson College poll of Democratic voters, Biden got 30 percent; Sanders 27 percent.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came in a distant third with 13 percent.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang leads the next group, polling at 8 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has made a big leap of his own pulling in 7 percent.

Then, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar rounds out the pack with 4 percent.

The other candidates all receiving 2 percent or less.

After his short trip to the Granite State, Buttigieg is headed back to Iowa with the caucuses right around the corner.

“Once we are able to demonstrate that we are able to win in one state in particular, or two states and beyond, that opens up the entire map for us going forward,” Buttigieg said.

