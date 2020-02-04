Buttigieg sees big bump after strong showing in Iowa caucuses in latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a debacle in Iowa, the Democratic presidential candidates are pivoting to an unpredictable race in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s streak continues in New Hampshire following his perceived victory in the Hawkeye State, according to our exclusive 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL.

He saw a 5 point bump among prospective Democratic voters bringing him up to 17 percent.

The former mayor is beginning to break away from the pack and establish himself as a strong second-place candidate.

However, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is holding strong at number one commanding 32 percent.

Biden, once considered to be the party darling, is polling in third place with 13 percent of those polled saying they would vote for him in the upcoming primary.

The Massachusetts and Minnesota senators are tied for fourth-place each raking in 11 percent.

Warren taking a 2 point hit from last night’s tracking poll and Klobuchar going down just one point — both still well within the 4.3 percent margin of error.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are also competing neck-and-neck for fifth each pulling 6 percent.

Yang bumping up 1 point and Gabbard 2.

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer seeing the biggest slump of the night losing 3 percentage points in 24 hours dropping him from 5 percent to 2 percent.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is on the map in this newest tracking poll jumping from zero to 1 percent among prospective Democratic primary voters

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet remains at zero.

Following Monday night’s chaos at the caucus, it looks as though Buttigieg is the candidate who got the coveted bounce into the New Hampshire primary.

7NEWS will be keeping an eye on this tight race.

