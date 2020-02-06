Buttigieg talks military experience with veterans as he gains momentum in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Speaking in front of a packed American Legion hall on Thursday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg shared his military experience with a group of voters and veterans.

Buttigieg, who is in a slight lead ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders from Monday’s Iowa Caucus, is gaining momentum among voters in the Granite State, according to an exclusive 7News/Emerson College tracking pole.

Sanders is in the lead at 31 percent, but is down a point since Wednesday, while the mayor has gained 4 points since then, up to 21 percent.

Buttigieg spoke of his deployment to Afghanistan while he was a mayor, and took 20 minutes of questions after he spoke on Thursday.

He said while overseas he learned a lot about the country and himself.

“And the people getting in the vehicle with me could not care less if I was a Democrat or a Republican, could not care less if I was going home to a girlfriend or boyfriend, could not care less what country my father immigrated from and whether he was documented when he did. They wanted to know that I was prepared to do my job, to keep them safe and vice versa,” Buttigieg said Thursday.

He’s also spoken about his plans for veterans, health care and immigration while campaigning this week in New Hampshire.

