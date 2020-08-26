Buttonwood Park Zoo wants help naming red panda cub

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Buttonwood Park Zoo wants the public to help name its new red panda cub, the first of its species to be born at the New Bedford zoo in its 126-year history.

The fluffy, red-furred “firefox” was born on June 4 and at 21 days old weighed a healthy 336 grams and measured just over 10 inches in length. The cub has been bonding behind the scenes with his mom Marie since birth.

After spending about 90 days in a nest box with Marie, the cub will soon be ready to make its zoo debut.

Zookeepers have narrowed it down to five possible names – Tiago, Herman Melville, Rudy, Kodo, and Theo.

Votes can be cast on the zoo’s Facebook page.

