Buzzards Bay man arrested in Wareham double stabbing

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing assault charges after police say he stabbed two people at a motel in Wareham on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of two people stabbed at the Rosewood Motel about 2 p.m. determined that a suspect, later identified as Samuel J. Hacket III, 34, had stabbed two men during a confrontation in the parking lot the night before, according to Wareham police.

Hackett was located at his place of employment and arrested without incident at 4:30 p.m.

He is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, and armed assault in a dwelling.

The victims were treated and released at Tobey Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)