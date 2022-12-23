BOSTON (WHDH) - Helen Cicoria of Buzzards Bay is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game.

Cicoria chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $6.5 million (before taxes). She plans on putting some of her winnings toward home improvements and travel.

She purchased her winning ticket at Speedy Mart on Cranberry Highway in West Wareham. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

