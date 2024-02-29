BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman wanted in connection with a bank robbery was arrested Wednesday after being detained by a civilian bystander.

On February 28, Boston Police responding to a bank alarm at 501 Southampton St. were informed by staff at the bank that a robbery had just occurred.

“The suspect, described as a white female, approximately 5′ tall, wearing a black thin hoodie with the hood covering her head, blue jeans, and a white disposable surgical mask, fled in an unknown direction,” Boston Police said in a statement. “Broadcasting the suspect’s description, officers scoured the area, and a courageous bystander flagged them down on Father Songin Way, where he was restraining a woman matching the suspect’s description.”

Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, was arrested and charged with unarmed bank robbery. Authorities said further charges are anticipated for a separate bank robbery earlier that day at East West Bank on Kneeland Street.

According to police, the bystander said he saw “the suspect running from the bank parking lot with red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket”, then pursued and apprehended her before alerting a nearby sergeant.

Dealmeida is expected to appear for arraignment at South Boston District Court.

