FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bystander sprang into action and pulled a seriously injured driver from a fiery crash in Falmouth early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a single-vehicle crash on Ashumet Road around 3 a.m. determined a vehicle had slammed into a tree and burst into flames and that the driver had already been pulled from the vehicle by a bystander, according to Falmouth police.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox