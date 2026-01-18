FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bystander sprang into action and pulled a seriously injured driver from a fiery crash in Falmouth early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a single-vehicle crash on Ashumet Road around 3 a.m. determined a vehicle had slammed into a tree and burst into flames and that the driver had already been pulled from the vehicle by a bystander, according to Falmouth police.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)