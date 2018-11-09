Bystanders help police corral loose chicken

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police officers and a pair of brave bystanders worked together to catch a loose chicken in Maine.

The Kennebec Journal reports Augusta police received a call from a local business Thursday about a chicken. Animal Control Officer Paul Frye and Officer Brad Chase quickly responded to the scene.

Police say bystanders helped Frye and Chase trap the wayward hen. The bird was taken into custody and is currently being cared for at Chase’s home.

Police say the chicken had been roaming around the area for weeks. They’re not sure who the bird belongs to.

Frye says department has gotten more calls about loose chickens in recent years because more people are raising the birds at home farms. Chase had to catch another chicken in March outside an Olive Garden.

